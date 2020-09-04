WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is joining the growing list of businesses that will require customers to wear masks.

Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, all customers must bring and wear a facemask or covering when going to an MPI location.

The company said in a news release that this also includes service centres, claim centres, and MPI's Physical Damage Centre.

When people attend one of these facilities, they will now see signs, which tell customers about the new rules.

MPI is also said if any person refuses to wear a mask, they will be asked to leave.

Customers are also being asked to have one family member per household attend one of the facilities unless it is required to have more than one person there.

"This new mask requirement does not replace the physical distancing guidelines that are already in place. Per public health direction, a distance of two meters (six feet) should be kept between people whenever possible," the company said in a news release.

MPI employees who interact with the public will also be required to wear a mask according to the company.