WINNIPEG -- Recent cold weather in Manitoba has set new low-temperature records in several communities, Environment Canada announced on Monday.

The agency said the temperatures are a result of cold air from an Arctic high-pressure ridge in the province.

On Monday, the Brandon area recorded a temperature of -8.5 C, breaking the record of -6.7 C set in 1934.

Winnipeg also broke a long-standing temperature record. On Monday, a temperature of -10.3 C was recorded breaking the record of -9.4 C set in 1946.

The Carberry area also recorded a temperature of -8.5 C, breaking a record that was set in 1996, when the temperature was recorded as -6.5 C.

In the Dauphin area, the temperature was -9.6 C. The old record low was -8.4 degrees Celsius, set in 2005.

In the Deerwood area, Environment Canada said the temperature Monday morning was -5.3 C, beating the record of -4.4 C set in 1967.

Fisher Branch, which reported a temperature of -9.3 C, broke a record set in 2008, where the temperature was -7.4 C.

The Grand Rapids area broke a record set in 1983, with temperatures of -9.1 C reported Monday morning. The old record was -7.5 C.

Gretna temperatures Monday morning were -7.7 C, breaking the record of -5.6 C set in 2008.

Island Lake’s temperature Monday morning was -7.3 C. In 1995, the record was set at -5.5 C.

McCreary reported a temperature of -7.3 C, breaking the 2005 record of -5.5 C.

Oak Point also broke a record set in 2005, with a temperature of -7.2 C recorded. In 2005, the previous record temperature was -5.2 C.

Pilot Mound’s temperature of - 7.2 C narrowly beat a record sent in 1946, when a temperature of -7.2 C was reported.