Multiple Manitoba communities under winter storm warning

A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a winter storm warning for multiple communities in Manitoba, including Brandon, Roblin, Minnedosa, The Pas, Flin Flon, Moose Lake, Lynn Lake and Pukatawagan.

The stormy weather is forecast to begin Monday evening in east-central Saskatchewan and continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.

ECCC said 25 to 50 centimetres are expected in the areas, and the snowfall will be heavy at times, with rates possibly exceeding 2-3 cm per hour.

People in the affected areas are being told to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, saying road closures are possible and visibility will be reduced due to blowing snow.