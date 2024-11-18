WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Multiple Manitoba communities under winter storm warning

    Share

    A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a winter storm warning for multiple communities in Manitoba, including Brandon, Roblin, Minnedosa, The Pas, Flin Flon, Moose Lake, Lynn Lake and Pukatawagan.

    The stormy weather is forecast to begin Monday evening in east-central Saskatchewan and continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.

    ECCC said 25 to 50 centimetres are expected in the areas, and the snowfall will be heavy at times, with rates possibly exceeding 2-3 cm per hour.

    People in the affected areas are being told to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, saying road closures are possible and visibility will be reduced due to blowing snow.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News