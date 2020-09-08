WINNIPEG -- Four people have life-threatening injuries after a serious crash between a van and a train near Strathclair, Man.

Manitoba RCMP said officers are on the scene of a "serious collision between and train and a vehicle."

The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the CP rail crossing approximately one kilometre east of Strathclair, close to Highway 16 and Road 126, RCMP said.

"A single vehicle, believed to be a van, was struck by the train which only consisted of two locomotive units," RCMP said.

"There were four occupants in the van who all have suffered life-threatening injuries."

RCMP said there are multiple emergency personnel on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area.

STARS Air Ambulance has also been dispatched for an emergency in the Strathclair area.

Strathclair is located about 70 kilometres northwest of Brandon.

This is a developing story. More to come.