'My generation is really just trying to heal': Indigenous youth turn to elders to honour past, move forward
The next generation of leaders are looking to the past to move reconciliation forward in Quebec.
For the first time ever, Concordia University's Indigenous Otsenhákta Student Centre held a pow-wow.
“It's a way of showing our resilience as a people and to say we're still singing our songs, still speaking our language, still cooking our food,” Interim Director Tsisto Jacco said.
The centre has been around for 30 years, marking the anniversary with a pow-wow.
“I just hope that as they come here and get involved, they also start learning about our cultures and how diverse and different we are,” pow-wow student organizer Morningstar Fayard said.
The pow-wow brings together nations from all over Quebec, including Inuit, Mohawk, and Cree nations.
“What I hope for our future is that our youth will become more educated.”
In Chisasibi, 1,500 kilometres from Montreal, Chief Daisy House says almost two thirds of the community of 5,000 people is under the age of 30.
Helping her community move forward is at the forefront of her goals. Part of that involves bringing up some painful memories.
They plan to use ground-penetrating radar to see if there any unmarked graves where the community's residential schools were located nearby Fort George Island.
“These are firsthand accounts. It's not hearsay,” House said. “A lot of people are still alive we have 80- and 90-year-olds telling us stories and we find the majority wanted to find out the truth.
This summer, the pope came to Quebec City where he issued an apology. One of the people who travelled to hear it was Carleton University Student Allison Macleod, a member of the Cree community of Mistissini.
“I found that the worst part was that the apology wasn't directed at the survivors, but the people in the room,” Macleod said.
Her grandmother is a residential school Survivor.
“The atrocities that happened in the residential schools, they may not ever be forgiven, but at least there needs to be accountability and justice to move forward for reconciliation.”
Kahnawake's complicated legacy looms over the town. Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer says she's also determined to take steps to move ahead.
“We could all dwell on the negative history that Indigenous people have had in this region and this country we call Turtle Island, or we could say all right, what does the future look like going forward,” Sky-deer said.
She says change is starting to happen.
“We're seeing now, land acknowledgements, things we didn't hear about 20 years ago. We have the ability now to have our footprint, and have our voices loud and proud. Yeah, I do see a shift, and a change in people who want to be our allies.”
House say she has hope, despite obstacles, saying it rests with the younger generation.
“My generation is really just trying to heal what has happened, and uphold also all the important values that our elders carried on to our life,” Fayard said.
They are hoping to take the next steps on a path forward that also respects their past.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country today as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion. Ukraine's president immediately countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
'Justinflation': Some Conservative MPs in trouble after coining cheeky inflation term
The Conservatives' cheeky term for inflation under the Liberals has got some MPs into trouble in the House of Commons, where saying 'Justinflation' has been deemed verboten.
What each province, territory is doing on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Friday is the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day. The federal government made Sept. 30 a statutory holiday for its workers and federally regulated workplaces last year.
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.
BREAKING | Police 'dealing with a barricaded person' near Ont. hospital
There is a heavy police presence near a Mississauga hospital Friday morning as Peel Regional Police say they are currently "dealing with a barricaded person.”
Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head, autopsy reveals
Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis teacher who was abducted while on an early morning jog earlier this month, died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head and blunt force injury, according to an autopsy report.
Regina
-
'What we're all about': New 'Read Indigenous' space unveiled at Yorkton Public Library
A new dedicated space for Indigenous materials and resources is accessible at the Yorkton Public Library.
-
'It is exhausting': Former Sask. residents experience Hurricane Ian in Florida
Some former Saskatchewan residents experienced hurricane conditions for the first time in Florida this week.
-
Effects of residential schools, truth and reconciliation discussed at Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina
Thousands of students, local leaders and members of the public are packed into Mosaic Stadium for Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, an event discussing residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police locate human remains on first day of search for missing woman
Saskatoon police may have located the remains of a Saskatoon woman who has been missing since September 2020.
-
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
-
Woman found dead in Warman home had tape covering her mouth with accused’s finger prints: RCMP witness
Pictures of a woman’s body were projected on a screen at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench on the fourth day of a murder trial.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners gather for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across northern Ontario are marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – also known as Orange Shirt Day – with ceremonies and events recognizing the impact of the Canadian Indian residential school system.
-
OPP looking for man who allegedly walked away from fatal two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a man who allegedly walked away from the scene of a crash that left a woman dead and three others injured in Vaughan early Friday morning.
-
Ontario's minimum wage rises tomorrow. Here's what you need to know
Ontario’s minimum wage rises tomorrow. Here's what you need to know.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian killed on Fort Road Thursday
Edmonton Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on Fort Road Thursday night.
-
Edmonton man claims he was scammed out of $450K on crypto deal
A resident of south Edmonton fought back tears Thursday as he described how he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on a cryptocurrency investment that he is now certain was a scam.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country today as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police 'dealing with a barricaded person' near Ont. hospital
There is a heavy police presence near a Mississauga hospital Friday morning as Peel Regional Police say they are currently "dealing with a barricaded person.”
-
OPP looking for man who allegedly walked away from fatal two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a man who allegedly walked away from the scene of a crash that left a woman dead and three others injured in Vaughan early Friday morning.
-
What you need to know about the September 30 holiday today
The second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is here and there are some things you should know about who gets the day off in Ontario.
Calgary
-
Tegan and Sara bring 'love letter to the '90s' to Calgary with High School première
Calgary's own Tegan and Sara call their upcoming Amazon series a "love letter to the '90s."
-
High-risk offender found, arrested
On Wednesday, police put out the call to the public to help them locate Paul Algino Barrett.
-
Is Kenney's plan working? Alberta reports positive net migration
The number of people moving to Alberta is outpacing those who are leaving by a margin not seen in nearly eight years and some new residents are celebrating their choice to move.
Montreal
-
PQ suspends candidate for controversial anti-Muslim remarks
The Parti Québécois (PQ) is suspending a candidate because of his comments about women who wear the veil and the Muslim religion.
-
Quebec election: Indigenous issues take back seat as campaign winds down
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that priorities for their communities have been largely ignored during the provincial election campaign.
-
Man killed in one of two fights that ended in stabbings in Montreal overnight
A 27-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning and another man was stabbed and is recovering in hospital in a violent night on Montreal streets.
Ottawa
-
Calls to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An Every Child Matters banner covered the sign on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Friday, as the federal government was urged to rename the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Events happening in Ottawa for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
-
Child waits in CHEO ER 32 hours for a bed during Ottawa hospital’s busiest September
The president of CHEO says a child waited in the emergency department 32 hours before being admitted this week, as the children's hospital continues to deal with record patient volumes and staffing challenges.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
Kitchener
-
WRPS say no evidence of train hitting pedestrian
Waterloo regional police say they’ve found no evidence that a pedestrian was hit by a train on Thursday evening in Kitchener.
-
Developing
Developing | Man arrested in Brantford homicide investigation
A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.
-
How this Mohawk residential school survivor is passing her language down to the next generation
“Our languages belong to the kids," Diane Hill says. "That’s identity.”
Vancouver
-
B.C. saw same number of fires, much less land burned in 2022 season, wildfire service says
The 2022 wildfire season is not yet over, but it's been winding down, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service's final status update of the year.
-
Dozens rally in Vancouver to demand end of health-care fees for international students
Dozens marched from Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain Station to Health Minister Adrian Dix's office Thursday evening to protest the fee B.C. charges international students for health care.
-
Events guide: How to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day in Vancouver
Several events are taking place in Vancouver for those who have the day off to reflect on the past and focus on a path towards reconciliation.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria students reflect on Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Friday is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is marked by Orange Shirt Day. On Thursday morning in Langford, B.C., ceremonial First Nation dancers greeted students from Ruth King Elementary and Spencer Middle School. Those students were dressed in a sea of orange.
-
'It's a very special building': Mass timber high-rise opens in Langford, B.C.
Langford celebrated the opening of an innovative new residential building Thursday at 2830 Peatt Rd.
-
Victoria woman grows 323-pound pumpkin, shares journey on social media
While Carmen Spagnola puts a lot of effort into making and tending to her flower garden, the same couldn’t be said for growing her first pumpkin. "It felt like this random miracle that just happened," Carmen smiles.