WINNIPEG -- Two Winnipeg salons and a restaurant are facing hundreds of dollars in fines for disobeying public health orders, according to the Province of Manitoba.

The province said Ruby Nail Bar located on Regent Ave W, and California Nails located on McPhillips Street were both issued fines of $486 for failure to comply with special measures outlined by the chief public health officer.

The province said Ruby Nail Bar closed on April 20, and California Nails closed two days later on April 22.

Another establishment, JT's Club, a restaurant located on Keewatin Street was issued a ticket for $2,542 for not following health orders. The province said it was closed on April 24.