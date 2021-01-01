WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba MP has lost her critic position after travelling out of the country to see a sick relative.

New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton was stripped of her shadow critic roles after seeing her ill grandmother in Greece.

Ashton, who represents Churchill—Keewatinook Aski, tweeted she was with her grandmother on New Year's Day.

Wishing everyone a better year ahead. Bonne année à tous.



After spending Christmas alone with our family at home in MB, now I am with my ailing grandmother, my γιαγιά, in Greece. Χρόνια Πολλά με υγεία. — Niki Ashton (@nikiashton) January 1, 2021

In the NDP's official statement, the party said neither leadership or the Whip were advised before Ashton's trip.

"While we are sympathetic to Ms. Ashton's situation and understand her need to be with her family, millions of Canadians are following public health guidelines, even when it made it impossible for them to visit sick or aging relatives. Canadians, rightfully, expect their elected representatives to lead by example," read part of the statement.

The party said Ashton's shadow critic roles will be reassigned to other caucus members in the next few days.

Canadians are currently not allowed to visit Greece other than for essential purposes. The NDP said Ashton received an exception and is following proper self-isolation guidelines.

Ashton was first elected in 2008.