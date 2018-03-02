

CTV Winnipeg





The first regularly circulated Canadian bank note to feature a Canadian woman will be unveiled in Winnipeg.

The $10 bill will feature a portrait of human rights defender Viola Desmond and will be on display at Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Thursday, March 8, 2018, International Women's Day.

Viola Desmond was chosen by the Minister of Finance to be featured on the banknote over four other influential Canadian women.

The shortlist included; E. Pauline Johnson, Elizabeth MacGill, Fanny Rosenfeld, and Idola Saint-Jean.