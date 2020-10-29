WINNIPEG -- The province has announced Winnipeggers will be able to get a COVID-19 test at a new site that is opening at the end of the month.

The new drive-thru site will be located at the Manitoba Public Insurance building at 125 King Edward St.

The province said the site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and it will be able to perform 400 tests a day.

More sites are set to open in the Winnipeg area in the coming days and weeks according to the province.

People who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are told to go get tested as soon as the symptoms develop.