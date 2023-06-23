New fund established to support Dauphin seniors in wake of devastating minibus crash

A new fund has been established to support the tight-knit community in Dauphin, Man. still reeling from the horrific minibus crash last week that killed 16 seniors.

Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg’s Rachel Lagacé in an interview Friday there has been an outpouring of support from all across Canada.

“It's been overwhelming, absolutely overwhelming,” he said.

“I can't express my gratitude enough to the people across Canada and beyond.”

The minibus was carrying a group from Dauphin and the surrounding area to a casino in Carberry, when it went into the path of a semi-truck at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5.

Nine people remain in hospital, with four in critical condition.

Bosiak said the tragedy inspired countless people to reach out, asking how they can help.

He spoke with the community of Humboldt, Sask. about how they managed a similar swell of support following their devastating bus crash in 2018.

“They told us they were a bit unprepared to manage and deal with the support, mostly financial, that they were receiving because of their circumstances, and so we took that to heart.”

As a result, the Dauphin and District Community Foundation (DDCF) established the Support Our Seniors fund, aimed at financing programming, equipment and activities that support seniors through a community foundation model.

A donation page has been set up on the DDCF’s website. Donations are also being accepted by phone toll free at 1-877-974-3631 or 204-638-4598 and in-person at 100 Main Street South in Dauphin.

“It was something that we wanted to do that was transparent, legitimate and a source that people could go to support those that were involved if they feel that that's what they wanted to do,” Bosiak said.

The fundraiser began Thursday, the same day RCMP released the names of those who died, and as the community held a vigil in memory of the 16 people killed and those still in hospital.

Bosiak said the ceremony was a crucial step in the community’s collective grieving.

“(There was) a little bit of a sense of relief, and that we could get together, put an arm around your neighbour. There was some hugs, there was some tears, but there was some chatter and some laughter as well,” he said.

“I think that that's the first step of our healing process.”