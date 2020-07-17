WINNIPEG -- Public health officials have announced that there are five new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, and they’re all linked to a Hutterite colony in the province.

The announcement was made in a media bulletin on Friday afternoon. Manitoba has had 336 cases of COVID-19 since early March.

The cases announced Friday are all from a colony in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

The cases include:

A man and a woman in their 60s;

A man and a woman in their 30s; and

A woman in her 20s.

An investigation into the cases is ongoing.

Officials said the five-day test positivity rate has climbed to 0.43 per cent.

There are currently 11 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 318 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains at seven.

On Thursday, 844 tests were performed, bringing the total to 73,885 since early February.

Hours will be changing at the testing site in The Pas due to temporary building maintenance. The building, located at 328 Fischer Avenue, will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 20, and then it will be closed on Tuesday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 22.

Regular hours at the site will resume on Thursday, July 23.