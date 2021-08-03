WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for July 2021.

New rules in the RM of St. Laurent require anyone visiting Sandpiper Beach in Big Tree Park to purchase a park pass. The fees are not sitting well with Manitoba beach goers.

CTV's Mike Arsenault reports.

-This report was first published on July 3, 2021.

It was a tense start for Manitoba's new Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations minister, who was called out publicly by the province's opposition leader over comments he made about residential schools.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published on July 15, 2021.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, have announced the second round of Manitoba's reopening plan.

CTV's Devon McKendrick reports.

-This report was first published on July 14, 2021.

A group of Winnipeggers who believed they had been given a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are now finding out they might have been immunized with an AstraZeneca dose by mistake.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published on July 16, 2021.

For the fourth time in a decade, Winnipeg has been recognized as one of the most intelligent communities in the world.

CTV's Mason DePatie reports.

-This report was first published on July 11, 2021.