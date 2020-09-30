WINNIPEG -- A new mobile COVID-19 testing site is set to open on Wednesday, Sept. 30 in Winnipeg.

According to a news release from the Manitoba government, the site will be located at 1181 Portage Avenue and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The province noted that initially, it will use this mobile testing site to add immediate testing capacity in Winnipeg, while drive-thru sites are set up in the city.

The government will use provincial public health information to determine where the mobile site will go next in Manitoba, depending on if a community needs an immediate increase in testing capacity.

The province is setting up additional drive-thru testing facilities in east Winnipeg on Regent Avenue West, in the Polo Park area on King Edward Street, and the south part of the city. The province noted there is the possibility of adding another site if necessary.

The Manitoba government will also be opening drive-thru sites in Brandon, Winkler, Portage la Prairie, and Dauphin in the coming weeks. It will provide more information as these facilities open.

This news comes after CTV News Winnipeg reported that lines have become an issue at Winnipeg’s only drive-thru testing site, located on Main Street.

The province reminds Manitobans that only people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should go for testing.

- With files from CTV’s Mike Arsenault.