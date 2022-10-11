New partnership with Harvest Manitoba to help address food insecurity in northern Manitoba

A new agreement being signed between Harvest Manitoba, Anishininew Okimawin (Island Lake Tribal Council), and Food Banks Canada that will see food sent to northern Manitoba communities more regularly to help with food insecurity. Oct. 11, 2022. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)

