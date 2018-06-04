Featured
New public toilet popping up in downtown Winnipeg
A new public toilet has been opened on Graham Avenue across the street from the Millennium Library. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News)
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 10:35AM CST
When nature calls for people downtown, Winnipeg will have a new place to answer.
A new public toilet has been opened on Graham Avenue across the street from the Millennium Library.
The new portable toilets will be spend a month in this location, before moving to a different downtown location.
Staff from Siloam Mission will work at the kiosk attached to the toilets. They will clean the facilities and answer questions.
The plan is for the pop-up toilets to be operational through September.