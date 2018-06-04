When nature calls for people downtown, Winnipeg will have a new place to answer.

A new public toilet has been opened on Graham Avenue across the street from the Millennium Library.

The new portable toilets will be spend a month in this location, before moving to a different downtown location.

Staff from Siloam Mission will work at the kiosk attached to the toilets. They will clean the facilities and answer questions.

The plan is for the pop-up toilets to be operational through September.