WINNIPEG -- A new rapid housing initiative is being launched in Winnipeg.

Federal Families Minister Ahmed Hussen, Provincial Families Minister Heather Stefanson, and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman announced funding details on Friday.

Bowman said the federal government funding initially targeted the creation of 49 affordable units, but after a quickly assembled intake and review process by the city, 93 affordable housing units are now being created.

The project will include a focus on people who are experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness, people dealing with mental health and additions issues, women and children escaping domestic violence, persons with disabilities, and Indigenous people.

The federal government is spending $12.5 million on the initiative, and the funds will be divided between five projects:

$1.5 million will go to Siloam Mission for the creation of 20 units of supportive recovery housing for people experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness;

$1.5 million will go to New Directions for the conversion of a building which will create nine new supported housing units for people with developmental disabilities;

$2.3 million will go to the Salvation Army for the conversion of a building to create 20 affordable transitional housing units for women experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness;

$2.8 million will go to Shawenim Abinooji Inc. for the conversion of buildings to create 21 supportive housing units for Indigenous youths who have been involved in the Child and Family Services system;

$4.3 million will go to the Winnipeg Housing Rehabilitation Corporation to build 18 affordable modular apartments for women and children experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

The funds are part of a larger $1 billion rapid housing initiative from the federal government to support the construction of up to 3,000 permanent affordable housing units across Canada.

This is a developing story. More details to come.