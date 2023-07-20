New shop offers booze without the hangover

The Sobr Market is the first bottle shop of its kind in Winnipeg, maybe even Canada, to sell non-alcoholic drinks exclusively. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) The Sobr Market is the first bottle shop of its kind in Winnipeg, maybe even Canada, to sell non-alcoholic drinks exclusively. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island