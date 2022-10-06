New signs to greet people coming into Winnipeg
Signs with a new slogan that will greet people coming into Winnipeg are going up around the city, and they contain something that’s never been seen before on a city sign.
Economic Development Winnipeg revealed the new welcome signs for the City of Winnipeg, which feature the new slogan “Made From What’s Real” and city logo unveiled during the summer.
The signs also include a land acknowledgement for the first time, which Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, says is important.
“This is something that, as we reflect on the type of city that we want to be and what we want to do, this land acknowledgement is a big statement,” she said. ”This is a great way to showcase it, as you walk into the city.”
The first sign was put up at Route 90 and Farmer Road, and nine more are being installed at various highways coming into Winnipeg.
All of the signs are scheduled to be up by the end of the month.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals' GST rebate boost bill passes House with all-party support, off to Senate
One of the Liberals' two affordability-focused pieces of legislation passed the House of Commons on Thursday, with all-party support. It is now off to the Senate for further consideration.
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
NDP pushing feds to tackle rising grocery costs, 'greedflation'
The NDP are calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle 'greedflation' and get to the bottom of the rising cost of groceries.
$1B class action suit related to child welfare system filed against Manitoba government, Attorney General of Canada
A $1 billion class action lawsuit has been filed in the Court of King’s Bench against the Government of Manitoba and the Attorney General of Canada related to the child welfare system in Manitoba.
Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36
A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert
In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.
Regina
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
Report details events leading up to Estevan police constable's death, chief's resignation
An inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service (EPS) following the death of a constable and subsequent resignation of the police chief has concluded.
-
Full circle moment for Cody Fajardo if Riders clinch cross-over birth
A Saskatchewan Roughrider win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday could see the team clinch a post-season birth in the eastern division cross-over for the first time since 2017, the year the Riders lost to the Cody Fajardo’s former squad, the Toronto Argonauts, in the eastern final.
Saskatoon
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon gynecology clinic hit with ransomware attack: report
A ransomware attack on a Saskatoon obstetrics and gynecology clinic left the personal health information of up to 20,000 patients in the hands of malicious hackers, according to the province's privacy watchdog.
-
'It’s hard to remember her': Mother of girl killed in alleged impaired driving incident asks drivers to be safe
The mother of a 9-year-old Saskatoon girl who was struck and killed by an alleged impaired driver said she’s been struggling since the loss of her daughter.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest suspect in gun incident; suspected shooter still on the lam
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested one person wanted in connection with a shooting Sept. 28 on Grandview Boulevard. However, the suspected shooter has not been located.
-
Mining company says Timmins could supplant Sudbury as global nickel capital
Deposits being explored in the Timmins area could become major source of high-quality nickel for the electric car battery market.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Edmonton
-
From candidate to premier-designate: What happens after the UCP picks a new leader today?
Alberta's United Conservative Party is announcing a new leader Thursday night to replace Jason Kenney. The winner will become premier-designate until they are sworn in as premier by the lieutenant-governor at Government House in Edmonton.
-
What is preferential voting and how will it shape the UCP leadership contest?
One political scientist says the United Conservative Party's leadership vote result on Thursday night will come down to how many voting rounds need to occur under the preferential voting system.
-
Results for United Conservative Party leadership vote have been delayed
Despite vowing to declare a new leader by 7 p.m. Thursday, the UCP now says results will be delayed.
Toronto
-
Ontario licence plate sticker refund program leaves some car owners with eye-popping rebates
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
-
Canadian airline selling plane tickets that may be 'the lowest ever offered from Toronto'
An ultra-cheap Canadian airline is selling plane tickets at a price the CEO says might be the lowest ever offered out of Toronto.
Calgary
-
Results for United Conservative Party leadership vote have been delayed
Despite vowing to declare a new leader by 7 p.m. Thursday, the UCP now says results will be delayed.
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
'Please slow down': High-speed motorcycle crashes drastically increasing as police aim to increase safety measures
Yano Amorin Jr. is being remembered by his loving family members and friends as a man with a passion for motorcycles, a loving husband who put family above all else and someone who would always strive to achieve his goals.
Montreal
-
'Keep the car': Woman hopes car thieves return mother's ashes from back seat
A woman is calling on Montrealers to keep their eyes peeled for her stolen vehicle. She says she does not care about the car; it’s her mother’s ashes, which were sitting in the back seat, that she wants back.
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
Improper training, inadequate boat led to drowning death of Montreal firefighter during rescue: report
Improper training and an inadequate boat led to the drowning death of a Montreal firefighter during a rescue operation last year in the St. Lawrence River, Quebec's workplace safety board said.
Ottawa
-
Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
-
Two dead in Orleans shooting Wednesday night
Ottawa police say two men are dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a plaza in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road Wednesday night.
-
Ottawa Public Health suggests gathering outdoors for Thanksgiving, as COVID levels remain high in Ottawa
Ottawa residents are being asked to consider gathering outdoors or open windows while gathering indoors for Thanksgiving this weekend, as COVID-19 levels remain high in the community.
Atlantic
-
Close to 13,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power 13 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island almost two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in active hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly update Thursday and a decrease in active hospitalizations.
-
Climate Changed: Fiona demonstrated wild hurricane future, and need to adapt
Across the East Coast, emotions about the way climate change is altering life can be heard, as residents rebuild their homes after Fiona and cope with weeks without power, and political leaders are asked how they'll prepare the coastlines and power grids to meet the next gale.
Kitchener
-
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Police release photo in U of G Arboretum stabbing investigation
Guelph police have released a photo of a man they say “may have information” about an assault that occurred earlier this week in the University of Guelph Arboretum.
-
Downtown Kitchener transformed into bustling Bavarian village
After years of pandemic restrictions, Willkommen Platz returns to downtown Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Breaking
Breaking | B.C. permanently capping fees charged by food delivery companies
B.C.’s temporary cap on fees that food-delivery companies can charge restaurants will now be permanent, as the province looks to support restaurant and bar owners facing challenges brought on by the pandemic and inflation.
-
'Be vigilant': Police warn owners after dog dies from poisoning at North Vancouver dog park
A dog has died and another has become ill after ingesting a poisonous substance at a popular dog park in North Vancouver earlier this week.
-
Were you affected by floods or fires last year? B.C.'s ombudsperson would like to hear from you
British Columbia's ombudsperson is investigating how provincial government programs supported residents forced from their homes and communities during wildfires and floods last year.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island paper mill to close indefinitely, at least 150 jobs affected
B.C.-based company Paper Excellence says it is indefinitely ceasing its paper operations at one of its Vancouver Island facilities in two months. In an announcement Thursday, the company said its Catalyst Crofton facility, south of Nanaimo, B.C., will stop producing paper in early December, a move that's expected to affect at least 150 workers.
-
Investigation finds boat wake contributed to floatplane crash in Tofino, B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has completed its investigation into a floatplane crash that seriously injured one passenger in Tofino, B.C., last year. The crash occurred on July 26, 2021, when an Atleo River Air Services Ltd. seaplane was taking off from Tofino to its destination of Hot Springs Cove, B.C.
-
BC Liberals call for salary freeze for MLAs ahead of possible 10 per cent increase
The Opposition BC Liberals are calling for an all-party pay freeze as a show of solidarity with people struggling to make ends meet during inflationary times. Liberal house leader Todd Stone says members of the legislature could be in line for a salary increase in April of 10 per cent or more, amounting to raises of at least $10,000.