WINNIPEG -- Hargrave Street Market in True North Square is set to open its doors this Friday.

The 30,000 square foot space will be home to local food vendors and a brewery.

Pizzeria, Gusto North will be one of the restaurants where Winnipeggers can grab a bite to eat.

Bobby Mottola, President of Gusto, said his new pizza ovens will allow for about 240 pizzas to be made an hour.

“We thought about what we wanted as consumers, what we wanted as parents, what we wanted as friends, to get us into our cars and out of our south end homes at times, to come downtown, and what that experience should be,” said Mottola.

Along with the pizzeria, there will also be six other local eateries and a coffee shop.

Lake of the Woods Brewing Company will also be brewing beer at the new site, and people can walk around with their beverage in hand as the food hall is fully licensed.

President of True North Real Estate, Jim Ludlow, said they have been planning this for a very long time, and he remembers what the site used to look like.

“Three years ago this was truly a crumbling surface parking lot that was doing its best to service BellMTS Place and the RBC Convention Centre, and now we’re standing inside a 30,000 square foot food hall,” said Ludlow.

The space can hold over 600 people. In addition to local vendors, a local artist will also be painting four murals on the walls inside.

-with files from CTV's Mike Arsenault