WINNIPEG -- Along with three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, provincial health officials announced there will be more testing centres opening up outside of Winnipeg.

"We will, as of tomorrow, be opening an access centre in Thompson," said Lanette Siragusa, who is the chief nursing officer and provincial lead for health system integration and quality with Shared Health.

She said the new centre will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Siragusa also said there will be additional centres opening up throughout northern and rural Manitoba in the coming days.

VISITS AND HEALTH LINKS CALLS

The four testing sites set up in Winnipeg have seen 900 patients since they started to open on Thursday, with 268 people visited on Saturday alone.

Health Links has also been inundated with calls, as over 1,000 calls were made on Saturday alone.

Siragusa said staffing numbers will continue to increase to help as many Manitobans as possible.

She added there is also an online tool that is set to launch in the coming days. The tool will allow people to self-assess to determine if they should be tested for COVID-19.

HEALTH SCIENCES CENTRE CHANGES

Some changes are being made at the Health Sciences Centre to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Siragusa said public entrances to the hospital are being restricted to make sure all visitors are being screened properly for COVID-19.

"Visitor restrictions have been implemented at the HSC campus to protect patients who may have underlying medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe illness due to COVID-19."

"Patients are now allowed one visitor at a time, but there will be exceptions made and special circumstances based on individuals situations."

Siragusa is also advising any visitors that if they are not feeling well they should stay home and avoid interaction with the public.