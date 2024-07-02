New trial ordered for man in 1973 Winnipeg murder

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg court house
    A third Indigenous man who was charged in a 1973 Winnipeg murder is getting a new trial.

    The federal Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani ordered a new trial for Clarence Woodhouse, citing new information that wasn't shared previously in court.

    He was one of four men charged in the 1973 stabbing death of restaurant worker Ting Fong Chan in Winnipeg.

    In 2023, Allan Woodhouse and Brian Anderson were acquitted of their charges.

    "After a thorough review of Mr. Woodhouse's case, I have determined that there are reasonable grounds to conclude that a miscarriage of justice likely occurred and that a new trial should be ordered," Virani said in a news release.

    Clarence was granted parole in 1983 and was released from jail on bail in October 2023 on unrelated charges.

    Allan and Anderson have since filed a lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg, the Government of Manitoba and the attorney generals for Manitoba and Canada. The lawsuit states racism played a factor in their arrests and false confessions.

