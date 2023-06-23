New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago

David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, makes an announcement regarding bail reform in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, makes an announcement regarding bail reform in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island