NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games for COVID violations

File - In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane against the Calgary Flames during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif. A Las Vegas Strip casino is suing Kane, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a league playoff series visit to Las Vegas last April. Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas lawyer Lawrence Semenza III declined Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, to comment about the civil lawsuit filed Monday against Kane. (AP / Jeff Chiu, File) File - In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane against the Calgary Flames during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif. A Las Vegas Strip casino is suing Kane, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a league playoff series visit to Las Vegas last April. Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas lawyer Lawrence Semenza III declined Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, to comment about the civil lawsuit filed Monday against Kane. (AP / Jeff Chiu, File)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants

More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Los Angeles county wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam

Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant's widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island