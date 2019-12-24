Winnipeg-born actress, writer and producer Nia Vardalos is spending some time in her hometown this holiday season.

On Monday night, Vardalos posted a picture to Instagram of her family at the CF Polo Park food court, with the caption “Fam hang at Polo Park.”

Vardalos rose to fame in 2002 after she wrote and starred in the movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” The film is based on a one-woman play, inspired by her Vardalos’ family in Winnipeg, that she both wrote and performed.

Vardalos was nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for her work in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

A sequel to the movie was released in 2016.