Niederreiter arrives as Jets struggle to stay in the playoff picture

Nashville Predators right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) reacts after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. The Winnipeg Jets acquired Niederreiter on the weekend and hope he will help with their playoff push. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Darren Yamashita Nashville Predators right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) reacts after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. The Winnipeg Jets acquired Niederreiter on the weekend and hope he will help with their playoff push. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Darren Yamashita

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island