In a little more than a month, Manitobans will be casting their ballots for who they’d like to see in charge of their city, town, or RM, but in Niverville it’s a different story.

“Very pleased to once again be able to serve the great people of Niverville alongside my full council,” said Mayor Myron Dyck.

There will be no nail biting for candidates come Election Day, Oct. 24.

Dyck, deputy mayor John Funk, and councilors Kevin Stott, Chris Wiebe, and Nathan Dueck were all acclaimed Tuesday after the nomination deadline.

In the town of around 3,500 people, the incumbents faced no opposition, which is something Dyck isn’t taking for granted.

“I’ll be challenging both myself and my council to work harder, to gain more knowledge, and to serve them better than we did in the last four years.”

This isn’t the first time the entire Niverville council was acclaimed. The town said it’s happened three other times: 1970, 2002, and 2006.

Before the full acclamation, the Niverville Chamber of Commerce was planning on hosting a debate for candidates, but instead it said it will now host a town hall meeting.

“One of the advantages of campaigning is you get to hear from people what they’re thinking, what they’re wishing, what they’d like to see you do,” said Dyck, “and this acclamation kind of in some ways robs both parties of this.”

Residents will have a chance to ask the elected officials questions and provide comments at the town hall. The chamber said it is scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., though a venue has yet to be selected.

Dyck was first elected as mayor in 2014 and previously served as a councillor in two non-consecutive terms.