The town of Niverville will be holding a plebiscite to decide whether or not a pot shop can be set up in the community.

In July elected officials blocked cannabis retailer Canna Cabana from coming into town.

The retailer was seeking a conditional use permit to open a store at 349 Bronstone Drive which is in an industrial area on the outskirts of town. Canna Babana was selected by Manitoba Growth, Enterprise and Trade to open a store in Niverville, but needed to secure the necessary permits from the community.

Following a hearing in July, council voted 3-2 to deny the company’s application.

At this point there was three options: a council member could have submitted to have a public hearing before a meeting on Tuesday – which didn’t happen; wait one year and the company could reapply; or a plebiscite could be held.

Council voted again on Tuesday and the vote was split, with Mayor Myron Dyck as the tiebreaker. He says since council seems fairly entrenched in their positions and a public hearing in one year might not change anything, he voted for a plebiscite.

The plebiscite is binding and must be held sooner than 90 days from Tuesday.

It will cost under $5,000 and the town’s CAO will make sure it’s advertised.

- With files from CTV's Josh Crabb.