WINNIPEG -- Due to changes in the province's schedule and a holiday Monday, the next COVID-19 update will be on Tuesday.

From now on, the province says it will not be providing a daily COVID-19 bulletin or updating its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends anymore.

The province cited a decrease in cases and an increase in vaccination as the reason for the change.

Due to the continued improvement of the #COVID19MB situation and increasing vaccination levels in Manitoba, the DataMB #COVID19 case and #COVID19vaccine dashboards will only be updated on weekdays going forward. Thank you for doing your part to #ProtectMB. pic.twitter.com/hXWOIp0XRS — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) July 30, 2021

August 2 is Terry Fox Day, also known as the August long weekend, meaning the province will not release an update during the holiday.

Tuesday's update will feature Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief public health officer. They are set to announce updated public health orders.

As of the last update on Friday, Manitoba has 542 active COVID-19 cases and 55,873 people who have recovered.

The five-day test positivity was 2.3 per cent provincially and 1.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

According to Friday's update, there were 93 Manitobans in hospital due to COVID-19, 25 of them in the ICU.