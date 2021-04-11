WINNIPEG -- Manitoba public heath officials announced 112 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with no new deaths.

The province currently has 1,312 active cases of the virus, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 35,213, with 32,952 recoveries. The provincial death toll remains at 949.

The majority of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region, with 65. The Northern health region had 27, Prairie Mountain had nine, Interlake-Eastern health region has seven and four were reported in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate sits at 5.9 per cent, with Winnipeg’s at 5.7 per cent.

There is a total of 136 people in hospital because of COVID-19, with 31 of those in intensive care.

Of those hospitalized, 59 have active cases of COVID and 14 are in the ICU.

The remaining 77 people are no longer infectious but still require care, with 17 of those cases in the ICU.

One additional outbreak has been declared at St. Anthony’s General Hospital ACIU unit in The Pas.

The province has now completed 604,324 COVID-19 tests since early February of last year, after 2,149 tests were performed on Saturday.

The number of variants of concern isn’t updated on Sundays.