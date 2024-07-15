'No eviction notices, nothing': Tenants of Winnipeg apartment left homeless after rooms cleared out

Residents at a College Avenue apartment could be left homeless after being evicted earlier this week.

People at 285 College Ave. came home to find their suites were completely cleared out – their furniture, clothes, and personal belongings thrown away.

"Nothing in my house at all," said Megan Levasseur, who was a tenant in the building.

The last time she was in her apartment was a couple of days ago and there was nothing in sight.

"It was completely empty, like completely empty. And my stuff was in the back in a garbage pile."

A sign posted on the door to the building said, "As per directed by new management, note that all building and apartment deadbolt/lock will be changed within 24 hours."

Movers showed up Tuesday to help pack up the belongings that were left behind – Levasseur still trying to figure out what is going on.

"We weren't notified or anything like that. No eviction notices, nothing."

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews inspected the building last week and discovered some fire safety systems weren't operational. They ordered the exits to remain clear and implemented a fire watch over the weekend.

"The WFPS did not order a vacate of the building at any time. It is our understanding that the owner made the decision to vacate the property," a city spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Levasseur said this isn't her first time facing homelessness. When she wasn't living in a tent, Levasseur found housing through St. Boniface Street Links. She moved into the College Avenue building earlier this year with the organization's help.

"It's very frustrating you know? It's hard to go back to being homeless again and then start over again."

Marion Willis, the founder of St. Boniface Street Links, is also extremely frustrated.

"It was the worst violation of human rights that I've experienced in all the years that I've been doing this," said Willis.

She said the evictions can be traumatic and reverse positive steps people take to turn their lives around.

"This really is a trigger that creates that spiral right back down to where you started."

For Levasseur, that means sleeping on the street, or struggling to find shelter space.

"We're kind of stuck living nowhere now. What are we going to do? I have no idea yet," she said.

Willis said she is working to find housing for the displaced residents.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the owner of the building for comment but hasn't been able to get a hold of them.