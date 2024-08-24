6 people evacuated from house fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood

Six people were evacuated from a home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood after a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.

According to a news release, firefighters responded to a blaze in a two-storey residence shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, smoke and fire were coming from the building. Crews fought the fire from inside and it was declared under control around 3:51 a.m.

Evacuees were assessed by paramedics on-scene, but no one was transported to hospital. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.