6 people evacuated from house fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood
Six people were evacuated from a home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood after a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.
According to a news release, firefighters responded to a blaze in a two-storey residence shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, smoke and fire were coming from the building. Crews fought the fire from inside and it was declared under control around 3:51 a.m.
Evacuees were assessed by paramedics on-scene, but no one was transported to hospital. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
RCMP find 'extremely dangerous' suspect in stabbing near Westlock
RCMP in Westlock, Alta., have apprehended a suspect in a daytime stabbing near Westlock, Alta., prompting a province-wide emergency alert.
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Industry, workers await labour board decision in railway dispute
The future of an unprecedented Canada railway stoppage hinged on a decision expected Saturday from a federal labour board amid an ongoing, bitter contract dispute between the country's two largest railway companies and the Teamsters union representing thousands of their workers.
Suspect charged with murder and animal cruelty in fatal carjacking of 80-year-old dog walker
A man accused of carjacking a beloved 80-year-old Seattle dog walker, running her over and later stabbing her dog to death has been charged with murder and animal cruelty
A rare but deadly mosquito virus infection has Massachusetts towns urging vigilance
A rare but deadly disease spread by mosquitoes has one town in Massachusetts closing its parks and fields each evening. Four other towns are urging people to avoid going outdoors at night.
Canadian hits all the right notes to win 2024 Air Guitar World Champion
Performers at this year's Air Guitar World Championships in Finland tuned up Friday at the Olympics of air guitar for the 27th time, featuring dedicated competitors like "Shred Lasso” and “Guitarantula.”
Moscow and Kyiv swap prisoners of war as Ukraine marks independence anniversary
Russia and Ukraine exchanged over 100 prisoners of war each on Saturday as Kyiv marked its third Independence Day since Moscow's full-scale invasion.
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Police launch investigation after woman found dead in Regina home
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in a Regina home on Friday night.
-
How do Saskatchewan's smoke hours this summer compare to last summer?
As wildfires continue to burn in the north, several parts of the province were placed under an air quality advisory on Friday.
-
Production begins on a new film in Regina, shot entirely using LED volume wall
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. wildfires cause gold mine evacuation, but ‘unlikely’ to shut down power plant
SaskPower says it’s unlikely the wildfire near the remote community of Sandy Bay will significantly impact operations at the nearby power station.
-
Sask. man convicted of attempted murder for drunken beating of his ex gets a new trial
A man convicted of attempted murder after beating his partner in a drunken brawl is getting a new trial as Saskatchewan’s appeal court called the verdict the “product of a miscarriage of justice.”
-
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Edmonton
-
Blackfalds mother exhausts all options after daughter's busing application get rejected
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
-
RCMP find 'extremely dangerous' suspect in stabbing near Westlock
RCMP in Westlock, Alta., have apprehended a suspect in a daytime stabbing near Westlock, Alta., prompting a province-wide emergency alert.
-
Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as shutdown drags on
Rail workers fought back Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a fresh strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when most freight traffic will resume.
Calgary
-
$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
-
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Calgary streets to raise awareness and funds for Fresh Start Recovery
Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the streets of Calgary to raise awareness and funds for Fresh Start Recovery Centre.
-
Under sea and over land, the Paris Paralympics flame is lit before beginning an exceptional journey
Two weeks after French star swimmer Leon Marchand extinguished the Olympic flame to close the Paris Olympics, the spotlight is now on its Paralympic counterpart.
Toronto
-
Many deaths predicted from Ontario's plan to shut supervised consumption sites: experts, data
The Ontario government's proposal to close supervised drug consumption sites may affect more facilities than initially expected, hitting programs that attend to thousands of potentially deadly overdoses a year, as lawyers doubt whether the move is constitutional.
-
Industry, workers await labour board decision in railway dispute
The future of an unprecedented Canada railway stoppage hinged on a decision expected Saturday from a federal labour board amid an ongoing, bitter contract dispute between the country's two largest railway companies and the Teamsters union representing thousands of their workers.
-
Two women found dead in Etobicoke house, police searching for relative
A search is underway for a 33-year-old man after his two female relatives were found dead in a house in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 23-25
The Ottawa Redblacks take the field at TD Place, fair season continues in eastern Ontario, it's the final weekend for Ottawa Greek Festival and see Come from Away and Cirque du Soleil. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Popular eastern Ontario sunflower farm closes for season due to excessive rain
At this time of year, the sunflowers at Sultan Farm and Sanctuary would normally be in full bloom. But due to excessive rain this season, the sunflower farm in Ashton says it has been forced to close its doors until next year.
Montreal
-
Start applying for English eligibility certificates sooner rather than later: EMSB
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one. The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.
-
Fatal Crash in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, Monteregie
Alcohol might be a factor in a fatal crash in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, in the MRC Les Jardins-de-Napierville region of Montérégie. According to initial reports, the victim was driving an off-road vehicle.
-
Elderly man found dead in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the death of an 88-year-old man who was found unconscious with upper body injuries in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Atlantic
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Nova Scotia's new 'pay-what-you-can' school lunch program will include diverse menu options
Nova Scotia’s new pay-what-you-can school lunch program, which launches this October, will include menu items that “celebrate the diversity” of Nova Scotia students, according to the province.
-
Halifax streets and rotary closed until Monday
Halifax Water advised Thursday that it would close portions of Chebucto Road and Armdale Rotary from Friday at 6:00 p.m. through Monday at 6:00 a.m.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in Maple Ridge shooting, IHIT says
A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred in Maple Ridge earlier this year.
-
BC NDP maintains lead, though new poll highlights concerns
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
-
Vancity attempting foreclosure on property where apartment demolished after three fires
Vancity has filed documents in the Supreme Court of British Columbia to begin foreclosure proceedings against Fu Ren and Feng Yan, the owners of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that caught fire three times in just over 12 months.
Vancouver Island
-
BC NDP maintains lead, though new poll highlights concerns
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
-
B.C. auditor general cites two 'significant errors' in government's final accounts
The office of British Columbia's auditor general says he found two "significant errors" in the New Democrat government's year-end public financial statements, but the Ministry of Finance says it's been advised to continue using what it says are long-standing accounting practices.
-
B.C. crews move to 'mop up' stage on many wildfires, drought persists in the north
British Columbia is down to just one "wildfire of note," as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
N.L.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Surge in stabbings in Sudbury linked to personal disputes, drugs and alcohol
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
-
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
-
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
Barrie
-
Pedestrian struck in fail-to-remain overnight crash
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
-
Woman's face sprayed during attempted purse-snatching in Barrie parking lot
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
-
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
Kitchener
-
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
-
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
-
Wilmot farmers say freedom of information requests denied again, new rallies planned
A group hoping to stop the sale of Wilmot farmland says the Region of Waterloo has denied their freedom of information request for a second time.
London
-
‘Filling a truck with menstrual products’: Collection happening at Wortley on the Green Saturday
A London charity has a goal of filling an entire U-Haul truck with menstrual products Saturday afternoon.
-
Two youths arrested following break-and-enter investigation at a school
Two youths have been arrested following an incident at a local school in Saugeen Shores.
-
Arrest made after alleged knife pull in theft and assault investigation: Police
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a 49-year-old Wallaceburg man following an incident at a local business.