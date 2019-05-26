

CTV Winnipeg





No one was injured in a fire at a two-storey duplex in West Kildonan Saturday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews responded to the fire on Beeston Drive just after 7 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters battled smoke coming from the windows of the home and used an offensive attack to get the fire under control by 7:46 p.m.

The WFPS says the flames were contained to one room, but the entire suite suffered significant smoke and water damage.

Crews did not find anyone in the home at the time of the fire.

The WFPS continues to investigate the cause.