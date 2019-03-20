

CTV Winnipeg





The Caddy Lake Girl Guide Camp will not offer summer programming this year, citing low registration numbers and major renovations that are needed.

The decision was made by the Manitoba Council of the Girl Guides of Canada and the Caddy Lake Camp committee.

According to Krista Laberge, the provincial commissioner of the Manitoba Council for the Girl Guides of Canada, the group made the decision to not offer summer programming “until we’ve taken a step back and figured out the best path forward for girls in Manitoba.”

She said the Manitoba Council wants to deliver fun and safe spaces for girl guides.

“Caddy Lake Camp is not meeting the high expectations we have for the outdoor experiences offered to our girls so we will be working with our group of dedicated volunteers to identify if this camp could responsibly deliver outstanding experiences again,” Laberge said.

Caddy Lake will still be available for individual groups over the summer, she said.

“We are hopeful that with their units, (girl guides) can still come to camp or find other ways to enjoy the outdoors,” she said.

The camp is about two hours out of Winnipeg in the Whiteshell.