WINNIPEG -- If you want to run for School Trustee in the upcoming by-election, now is the time to file nomination papers.

The timeline to file papers started Sunday at 12 p.m. and will go until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.

If you want to become a candidate you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years or older by the election day, a resident in the school division since Sept. 21, 2019, and not be disqualified by law.

There is no registration process for candidates. People must submit nomination papers in-person with the Senior Elelction Official with a minimum of 25 signatures from voters whose names appear on the voter list in the ward they are seeking election for.

To get a hold of nomination papers people can either pick them up from the City Clerk's Department at 510 Main St. or from the Winnipeg School Division office at 1157 Wall St. East or online.

There is no defined campaign period for candidates and campaign contributions and expenses are no regulated and candidates are not required to file an audited financial statement.

If candidates receive funds or spend money on the election, it is not tax-deductible.

The by-election will be held on March 21, 2019.