Featured
North End garages go up in flames within minutes of each other
Two garages opposite one another on the 400 block of Andrews Street caught on fire on Saturday night. (Source: Naomi Clarke)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 10:38AM CST
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service put out two separate garage fires in the 400 block of Andrews Street on Saturday Night.
They received a call around 7:30 p.m. and crews split up to handle the fires which were across the street from one another.
WFPS said the fire didn’t spread and was confined to the garages.
The cause of the fires is currently under investigation.