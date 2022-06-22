North Whiteshell under phased reopening plan as flood waters recede: province

North Whiteshell under phased reopening plan as flood waters recede: province

Roads in Nopiming Provincial Park and leading into and through Nopiming, which is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, were ravaged by flooding in May 2022. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/ CTV News Winnipeg) Roads in Nopiming Provincial Park and leading into and through Nopiming, which is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, were ravaged by flooding in May 2022. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar

Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.

Blair denies interference in RCMP investigation into Nova Scotia mass shooting

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair repeatedly denied Wednesday that anyone in the federal government interfered in the RCMP's investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Facing multiple questions, Blair came to the defence of Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who is at the centre of the controversy, which has generated calls for emergency parliamentary hearings.

Conservative MPs meet with anti-vaccine mandate advocates on Parliament Hill

A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island