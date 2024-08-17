Northern Manitoba Nation declares state of emergency over community violence

O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation in northern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency after a string of violent attacks led to a community-wide lockdown overnight.

In an interview with CTV News, Chief Shirley Ducharme said there were three stabbings that occurred overnight, including one she described as “very serious,” but not fatal.

At the same time, Ducharme said other assaults were also taking place, along with “a lot of alcohol-related activities.”

Community members also reported seeing someone with a weapon, though the alleged incident was not related to the stabbings.

In an email to CTV News, a RCMP spokesperson confirmed one person was arrested.

As a result, Ducharme said nurses were overwhelmed with the amount of people needing medical attention.

A community lockdown came into effect at 1 a.m., with RCMP and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation security officers on patrol.

The lockdown was lifted nine hours later, around 10 a.m., Ducharme said.

“We lifted the lockdown, but we'll follow up with the curfew bylaws by later on today, as we work towards getting our state of emergency in place,” Ducharme said.

While the lockdown may be over, Ducharme said the community is still in crisis.

“We still have a lot of alcohol-related assaults happening, and we're still dealing with a lot of mental health issues and addictions,” she said. “We still want to have some type of response to get help and support and resources to address our needs.”

Ducharme also said O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation will be implementing a nightly curfew to help curb criminal activity. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for those under 18, and midnight to 6 a.m. for adults. It is expected to come into effect Saturday night and will remain in place for the next few weeks.

Support from Indigenous leadership

In a news release Saturday afternoon, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Acting Grand Chief Angela Levasseur said she stands with Ducharme and her council.

“Acts of violence as a result of the escalation of drugs and alcohol in our First Nations has been rampant in all northern First Nations,” Levasseur stated. “MKO believes in the whole of government response plan to address the threat of violence in our First Nations, and we will strive to work with governments to ensure that adequate plans are co-developed with leadership to ensure that our First Nations are safe and secure for our families and communities.”