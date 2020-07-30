WINNIPEG -- Nuit Blanche Winnipeg is looking for artists for its 2020 event.

According to a news release, it’s looking for contemporary art submissions from Manitoba artists who’d like to take part in the event on Sept. 26. Artists who work in any medium can submit new, existing, or in-process creations, which reflect the ‘Illuminate the Night’ theme using public interaction, lights, and spectacle.

“For 2020, Nuit Blanche is focusing on the opportunity for artists and arts groups to challenge themselves to innovate and create opportunity for Manitobans to experience a night of contemporary art within the context of the pandemic while ensuring all necessary safety and health measures are respected,” said Nicole Matiation, co-chair of Culture Days Manitoba, in a news release.

The event, which is produced by Culture Days Manitoba, is an exploration of contemporary art that takes place on the final Saturday of September to kick off Culture Days Manitoba’s month of events, which runs Sept. 25 to Oct. 25.

This year’s event will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. free of charge with COVID-19 protocols already in place. There will be opportunities for installations and activities to take place inside, outside, or online.

“In response to these uncertain times, all participating artists and arts groups must agree to respect Manitoba Public Health guidelines at all times so that audiences can continue to enjoy Culture Days and Nuit Blanche safely,” Matiation said.

“Activities and installations will be accessible either online or to small groups of audiences at indoor and outdoor locations where Covid-19 protocols for gatherings and physical distancing measures are already in place. We recognize that the situation with Covid-19 is fluid, and we’re moving forward with a focus on flexibility in our planning and with the understanding that all events have to meet provincial health requirements.”

The event takes place in several areas of Winnipeg, including the Exchange District, Downtown, St. Boniface, and the West End.

Anyone who wants to organize an event for Nuit Blanche Winnipeg can register online.

Once the event is created, they must email nuitblanchewpg@gmail.com and say where the event is located and how it will adhere to public health guidelines.