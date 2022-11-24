O'Shea focused on exit interviews as contract with Bombers nears end
Mike O'Shea doesn't have a pen in hand poised to sign a new contract as head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
That doesn't mean, though, that a deal isn't around the corner.
At a press conference Thursday to wrap up the team's 2022 CFL season, O'Shea said he's had a couple of conversations with president and chief executive officer Wade Miller.
"My preliminary talk with Wade is just that. I haven't even started working on a deal," O'Shea said. "I have a duty to these players right now to make sure, once again, they're having the conversations with me that they need to have. Until that process is over I'm not going to spend my time and waste theirs."
"You have to understand we're still only a few days removed from the Grey Cup loss," he added. "The process we're in right now is still exit interviews (with players)."
O'Shea's three-year contract with the club expires at the end of the year. He was first hired in early December 2013 and has moulded a winning culture.
Players have referred to him as the key piece to the team's success, including consecutive Grey Cup championships in 2019 and 2021.
The Bombers posted a franchise-best 15 wins this season (15-3), but lost 24-23 to the underdog Toronto Argonauts in last Sunday's title match.
He was asked how much he wants to be back with the team.
"Yeah, we've had a lot of success here and we've got a lot of guys back," O'Shea said. "The group of guys we've assembled here is just so easy to be around.
"Once again, right now the only focus I have is trying to get with these guys and have the conversations that need to be had with the players and make sure that they can get on their way home to their families."
He was asked why he wouldn't just come out and say he wants to be back, so as not to fuel speculation.
"You can speculate all you want. Absolutely. Do whatever you want," he said with a laugh.
The Bombers have 25 pending free agents after announcing Thursday that offensive lineman Pat Neufeld has agreed to a one-year contract.
Neufeld, who turns 34 next month, has been with the Bombers for eight of his 11 CFL seasons. The Regina native was a CFL all-star the past two seasons
Before Neufeld's contract was announced, O'Shea was asked if his status might influence general manager Kyle Walters' ability to sign players.
"I don't think it's going to stop a player from signing. Nope," he said.
The 52-year-old native of North Bay, Ont., who was named coach of the year for the second straight season last week, said he's not aware of other teams asking permission from the Bombers to speak to him. The Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes have openings for a head coach.
Some head coaches aspire to add on general manager duties, but O'Shea said that hasn't interested him. Walters has been the Bombers' GM since Nov. 26, 2013, about a week before O'Shea was hired.
"I have never, and I think this is what is easy for me," O'Shea said. "I've never been in a position and been thinking about another position.
"You've heard me say it 100 times if I've said it once: as a player I never thought about being a coach. I never critiqued coaches; I never did anything like that. I was, `You're the coach. You tell me what to do. I do it.'
"It's pretty easy for me. I have my role and I solely focus on my role."
But it's not something he would dismiss if the opportunity were presented.
"I don't even give it any thought," O'Shea said. "I think I could be whatever I want to be in a lot of different professions outside of football."
He couldn't put a timeline on the process of deciding his future because he said it takes time to have exit meetings with players, who are still absorbing the Grey Cup loss.
He expects that sting will last a long time for him, too.
"The truth of that, the answer to that, is forever," O'Shea said. "The group that has been fortunate enough, or been a big part of winning 2019 and 2021, they will remember 2022 probably more vividly than '19 and '21.
"That is the unfortunate part of sport, is we are stuck with this forever and that's what drives guys nuts. So, yeah, it's hard to shake that. It will be hard to shake that. But we all know that."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
As anti-trans health bills surge in U.S., some Canadian experts are expressing concern
Hundreds of people packed into the Ohio Statehouse last week to beg lawmakers not to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, a scene that has been playing out across the U.S. as legislation targeting the transgender community continues its rapid increase, causing some activists in Canada to worry.
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
Oscar Peterson's synthesizer, signed Geddy Lee bass for sale at auction fundraiser
Instruments and exclusive memorabilia from famed Canadian musicians Oscar Peterson, Geddy Lee, The Tragically Hip and others are up for auction as part of an online fundraiser.
Thousands of Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic, study suggests
A new study suggests that around one in eight older Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic.
Sex with student, stalking estranged wife, deleting cellphone video: Report outlines B.C. police misconduct cases
The annual report from B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was released this week, detailing a number of troubling incidents involving law enforcement – including one in which a Vancouver cop had sex with a high school student in another country.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back, but says David Hyde Pierce opted out of returning as Frasier's brother in the hit series' revival.
Regina
-
'It’s disgusting': Proposed budget prompts fractures, legal action among Regina city council
Members of Regina city council are disagreeing about a vote regarding plans to end homelessness, which has led to legal action by two councillors.
-
Woman who went missing in Moosomin found dead: RCMP
RCMP have confirmed that the body of 50-year-old Karen Ireland, who was last seen in Moosomin, Sask. Wednesday morning has been found.
-
White City, Edenwold annexation proposal in the hands of municipal board
A nearly half-decade-long feud between the Town of White City and the Rural Municipality of Edenwold is now before the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).
Saskatoon
-
Multiple reports of sexual assault by a stranger in Saskatoon's Brighton neighbourhood
Saskatoon police have received multiple reports of women being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Brighton neighbourhood.
-
BHP pitches funds for Saskatoon’s new central library
Australian potash giant BHP is donating $450,000 to Saskatoon’s new central library development.
-
Sask. Lutheran minister resigns after investigation confirms he targeted women online
A Saskatchewan Lutheran pastor has resigned following an independent investigation that confirmed he targeted women online through anonymous Twitter accounts.
Northern Ontario
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
Edmonton
-
'Enhance educational choice': Alberta government bans school mask mandates, online-only instruction
In a bid to 'protect and enhance educational choice,' Alberta banned all K-12 school authorities and early childhood learning operators from implementing mask mandates and pivoting to online-only learning.
-
'Budget '23 is coming': Toews non-committal on Edmonton's ask for more help with shelter beds
Alberta's finance minister said more money to shelter vulnerable people from the cold might be coming, but not before February's budget.
-
'Sucker punched me': Edmonton man describes transit assault, asks for more provincial help
A man who says he was attacked as he exited an Edmonton LRT terminal is calling on the UCP government to do more to help people who are homeless, addicted and violent.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Senior robbed of wallet in Toronto emergency room
An Ontario senior had to defend herself in the emergency room of a Toronto hospital Wednesday after she was robbed by another patient.
-
Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Toronto on Thursday evening.
Calgary
-
Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Councillors consider options to improve transit safety after series of LRT incidents
The day after police released security video of a violent brawl in the Marlborough LRT station, councillors considered changes to the way they're accessed.
-
'Enhance educational choice': Alberta government bans school mask mandates, online-only instruction
In a bid to 'protect and enhance educational choice,' Alberta banned all K-12 school authorities and early childhood learning operators from implementing mask mandates and pivoting to online-only learning.
Montreal
-
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Alleged Chinese spy working for Hydro-Quebec seeking bail
A former employee of Quebec's electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China denied on Thursday that he was a flight risk and said he wanted to stay in Canada to fight the charges.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Masks will not be mandatory in Ottawa's public schools this fall
A motion to make masks mandatory in all Ottawa elementary and secondary schools this fall failed in a tie vote by the Ottawa Carleton District School Board.
-
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
-
Woman searching for late father's jacket that was donated to Ottawa Value Village
A former Ottawa resident is appealing for help tracking down her late father's ski jacket, after it was accidentally donated to a Value Village in Ottawa the day he passed away.
Atlantic
-
Federal government to spend $1.6B on communities adapting to forest fires, floods and storms
The federal government has released a climate adaptation strategy that includes $1.6 billion in new spending to help communities faced with risks that range from extreme heat and wildfires to floods and storms.
-
Moncton homicide victim's friends, family deal with 'extreme grief'
Olivia Bulmer still can't believe her close friend Max Boudreau is gone. His body was discovered in a wooded area in Irishtown, N.B., north of Moncton on Tuesday.
-
Murphy's Logic: Reward giving to people over giving to politics
With so many families struggling to pay for groceries and fuel this year, charities are likely to experience increased demand even as donations drop.
Kitchener
-
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
-
'I am selling my car': Driver faces multiple offences after driving unsafe car
A 27-year-old man from Brampton is facing multiple Highway Traffic Act offences after being stopped by the Mississauga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
New owners takeover the reigns of K-W Titans
It's nothing but net for the new owners of the Kitchener Waterloo Titans.
Vancouver
-
B.C. baby's cancelled heart surgery comes as respiratory illnesses create long waits at hospitals
A Vancouver Island family whose six-month-old baby had his heart surgery cancelled this month is calling on the province to do a better job of dealing with capacity issues, as the opposition accuses the new premier of neglecting the health-care file.
-
Sex with student, stalking estranged wife, deleting cellphone video: Report outlines B.C. police misconduct cases
The annual report from B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was released this week, detailing a number of troubling incidents involving law enforcement – including one in which a Vancouver cop had sex with a high school student in another country.
-
More patients in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C.'s latest update
British Columbia hospitals are treating the same number of COVID-19-positive patients this week as they were last week, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Vancouver Island
-
'No survivors have been located': 3 believed dead in B.C. float plane crash
Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.
-
B.C. may cancel surgeries if flu cases overwhelm hospitals
The British Columbia government has plans in place to cancel hospital surgeries to make room for patients with respiratory illnesses, but it hasn't yet reached that point.
-
Ontario couple hikes across Canada in 556 days in hopes of inspiring people to connect with nature
A couple of adventurers from Ontario have completed the hike of their life by walking the Trans-Canada Trail from coast to coast.