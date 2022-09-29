Oak Park and Dakota put up big scores in Week 3 action for Junior Varsity

Week 3 of Junior Varsity football kicked off with a pair of high scoring affairs on Wednesday.

The Oak Park Raiders didn’t hold back on offence against the Vincent Massey Trojans. The Raiders defence also stood tall and the team grabbed a 48 - 7 win.

The other matchup also had a similar result.

The Dakota Lancers secured a 48 – 14 win over the St. Paul’s Crusaders.

Junior Varsity Week 3 will wrap up on Thursday as Grant Park will take on Steinbach.