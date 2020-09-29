WINNIPEG -- Health officials with the province are advising people of a possible exposure to COVID-19 at a Winnipeg school.

In a news bulletin on Tuesday, officials said a person at IQRA School in Winnipeg was at the school on Sept. 23 and 24 while having COVID-19.

The affected cohort has been advised to self-isolate and has been moved to remote learning.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school said it is working with health officials.

"Upon learning of this information, the school immediately closed off areas used by the infected person and did not use these areas until after cleaning and disinfection occurred," the letter said.

Health officials said the infection was not acquired at the school and the exposure is considered low risk for those outside of the cohort.

The school said anyone who is identified as a close contact will be notified and told to self-isolate.

The school is located 404 Webb Place.