An outbreak has been declared at a personal care home on a Manitoba First Nation.

On Thursday, the province moved the Ochekwi Sipi Personal Care Home in the Fisher River Cree Nation to the critical or red level of the pandemic response system.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said this is due to a healthcare worker testing positive for COVID-19.

In Winnipeg, the Concordia Place long-term care home announced it had been advised that a health care worker at the facility had tested positive.

In a notice posted online, the care home said asymptomatic residents might be tested to monitor for COVID-19. It said if any resident is tested, their family will be contacted.

OUTBREAK DECLARED OVER AT MANITOBA CARE HOME

The outbreak at the Bethesda Place care home in Steinbach, Man., has now been declared over.

Bethesda Place was first placed under restrictions after the outbreak was declared on August 17. It was the first care home in Manitoba to have an official outbreak declared.