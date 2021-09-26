One dead after North End shooting Sunday morning

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in the North End. (Source: Jen Gorets) A man is dead after an early morning shooting in the North End. (Source: Jen Gorets)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

German election tight; Merkel's bloc eyes worst result yet

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats were locked in a very close race Sunday with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right bloc, which was heading toward its worst-ever result in the country's parliamentary election, projections showed.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island