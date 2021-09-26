One dead after North End shooting Sunday morning

WINNIPEG -

A man is dead after being shot in the North End early Sunday morning.

According to Winnipeg Police Service, officers were called to Salter Street and Flora Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man that had been shot and immediately began to administer first aid.

Police said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Joshua Jordan Paul Pashe.

WPS said no arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786 TIPS (8477).