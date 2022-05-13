One man dead in Steinbach house fire

One man is dead after a fire at a home in Steinbach.

Manitoba RCMP said officers were called to the blaze at a home on Aspen Four Drive in Steinbach shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

After the fire was declared under control, firefighters entered the home and found a 41-year-old man inside who was pronounced dead, RCMP said.

There were no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Mounties said Steinbach RCMP is investigating the fire along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.