

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police responded to the area of William Newton Avenue for reports of shots fired Saturday afternoon.

Police said, around 4 p.m. they received a number of calls reporting gunshots had been fired in the 300 block of William Newton Avenue.

Late Saturday afternoon, police tape blocked off a section of a back lane in the area, with multiple police cruisers on scene.

Winnipeg police told CTV News one man was taken to hospital in serious condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.