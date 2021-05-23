WINNIPEG -- Another Manitoban has lost their life due to COVID-19 as the province's death count reaches 1,029.

The latest death was a man in his 80s from the Southern Health Region.

Manitoba also had another high case count Sunday with 461 new cases, however, two cases were removed due to a data correction.

With the new cases, Manitoba's active case count has climbed to over 5,000 now sitting at 5,072. The province has had 48,436 cases since the start of the pandemic and 42,335 people have recovered.

Winnipeg continues to have the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 with 299, and the five-day test positivity rate is 16.7 per cent.

The Southern Health Region had 76 new cases, 31 came from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 30 from the Northern Health Region and 25 from the Interlake Eastern Health Region.

The test positivity rate provincewide is 14.5 per cent.

Manitoba's hospitals are still seeing a lot of COVID-19 patients, as 259 people have active COVID-19, including 53 in intensive care. Another 57 people are no longer infectious but still need care, including 21 in ICU.

On Saturday, 3,204 tests were completed, bringing the total to 746,507 since February 2020.