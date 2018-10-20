

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





Jordin Tootoo, the first Inuk player to play in the National Hockey League, is retiring after 13 seasons in the NHL and four with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings.

The announcement came in front of an audience, that included his wife and two kids, at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

“I am retiring with no regrets,” Tootoo said.

“It’s been a great run, and now it’s time for me to move to next chapter in my life.”

The diminutive forward, who was known for his hard-nosed style of play, is a popular figure in Brandon. He spent four seasons with the Wheat Kings, tallying 93 goals and 209 points in 220 games. In 2001, the Nashville Predators selected Tootoo 98th overall in the NHL entry draft. He ended his pro career with 64 goals and 160 points in 717 games.

He thanked everyone from the Wheat Kings organization to past coaches for believing in him. He also took the time to acknowledge his family and how instrumental they’ve been throughout his career.

“You’ve helped me see the meaning of life…and you are my life,” he said.

A life that was filled with demons. He spent a large part of his career dealing with alcoholism and the tragic loss of his brother, Terence Tootoo.

Tootoo plans to continue his quest to help those in Indigenous communities with issues like mental health and suicide.

“I want to work with communities to raise awareness around mental health and teen suicide prevention,” he said. “It’s a national problem.”

Brandon honoured Tootoo with a ceremonial puck drop on Oct. 19 at a game against the Everett Silvertips. The Wheat Kings capped off the occasion with a 5-2 win over the Silvertips.