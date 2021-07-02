WINNIPEG -- One person was arrested on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building on Thursday.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, Manitoba government security took the person into custody on the suspicion they were damaging vehicles on the legislative grounds.

The person was turned over to Winnipeg police and arrested.

Police continue to investigate.

STATUES TOPPLED

On Thursday afternoon, demonstrators were at the Manitoba Legislature as part of events honouring the children who died at residential schools.

During this event, a Queen Victoria statue was toppled and covered in red paint. Another statue, one of Queen Elizabeth II, was also toppled.

Police could not confirm whether the arrest was related to these events.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Tim Salzen.