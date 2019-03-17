

CTV Winnipeg





Kenora OPP says one man was found dead in a fire on Main St. in downtown Kenora shortly before noon on Sunday.

Police, Kenora Fire and Ambulance crews were on scene Sunday. OPP say no one else was injured in the blaze.

Police are asking people in Kenora to avoid the area as fire crews remain on scene and it’s unknown how long they will be there.

Kenora OPP say the Fire Marshall will be visiting the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause is currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Kenora OPP.