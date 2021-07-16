WINNIPEG -- St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP said one man is dead and another is injured following a head-on crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Deacon's Corner Friday morning.

RCMP said officers originally received a call around 5:25 a.m. saying a vehicle was seen going in the wrong direction about eight kilometres east of Deacon's Corner in the RM of Tache.

RCMP said officers immediately went to the area, but at 5:32 a.m. Mounties received another call about a crash in the same area.

Investigators learned that a 70-year-old man from Winnipeg was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of the highway when it crashed head-on into a car travelling westbound.

RCMP said the man driving in the wrong direction was pronounced dead on scene while the 30-year-old man from La Broquerie driving the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP said traffic was blocked off for several hours and an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist helped with the investigation.